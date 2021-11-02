More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Danielle Hunter's injury propels D.J. Wonnum back into the Vikings' starting lineup
The second-year defensive end, who began the season as a starter, has been asked to learn multiple positions with the Vikings.
Wild
Movin' on up: Wild center Ryan Hartman earns larger role as persistence pays off
After being pegged as a fourth-liner early in his career, he's found a niche among the Wild's top forwards.
Politics
Campaign payments may hurt Trump's executive privilege claim
Former president says executive privilege shields documents and testimony from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
Local
Minneapolis police release new detail about latest homicide because of 'widespread rumors' and 'inaccurate information'
Misinformation has led to threats and harassment, police said.
Politics
Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall
If at first you don't succeed, make Republicans vote again.