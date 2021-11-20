More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves use stifling defense to smother Pelicans, win fourth straight
On a night where they shot just 40% from the field, the Wolves scored 28 points off 23 forced turnovers and won easily in New Orleans.
Wild
Wild excels at frantic comebacks, but why does it fall behind?
'We've got to understand that we've got to get to our game right away,' said alternate captain Marcus Foligno.
Wolves
Losing to Timberwolves is leaving some opposition players grumpy
Tristan Thompson, Thaddeus Young and Anthony Davis all had complaints about their teams after losses to Minnesota.
Loons
Heath on Minnesota United's playoff exit: 'We'll come back again.'
The Minnesota United coach said the plan is to add 'one or two more pieces' to what he feels is already a strong group.
Prep athletes of the week: Hutchinson swimmer goes out in style
Senior Grace Hanson broke state records in two events and extended a streak on a winning relay.