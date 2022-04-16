More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Garcia visits Gophers and Ben Johnson — decision could come soon
6-foot-11 North Carolina transfer and Prior Lake graduate Dawson Garcia is visiting the Minnesota campus for the second time with his family today.
Randball
Memphis 21, Wolves 0: Game 1 win creates chance to fool all the 'experts'
Every one of ESPN's 21 panelists picked the Grizzlies to win the series (and so did RandBall). But Minnesota's Game 1 upset has turned the series into a toss-up.
Business
Mpls. tech company helps adults with low literacy with work, health care instructions
A Minneapolis startup called GogyUp is looking to address a literacy issue that impacts millions of adults living in the U.S. with its assisted reading and translation technology.
Business
Polaris customers can now buy subscription to use different vehicles short-term
The Medina-based company announced Monday it has expanded its Adventures Select services to the Midwest, including Minnesota.
Gophers
Augustana hires Gophers assistant as its first men's hockey coach
The Sioux Falls, S.D., school is scheduled to start competing in 2023-24, and will be led by Garrett Raboin, who has been the top assistant with the Gophers.