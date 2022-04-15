More from Star Tribune
Twins
Byron Buxton leaves Twins game in Boston with right knee soreness
Buxton has battled injuries throughout his career, and this one came in the season's seventh game while he was running the bases.
Twins
Twins bats come alive in 8-4 victory, spoiling Boston's home opener
The Twins got six strong innings from Joe Ryan and pounded out eight runs on eight hits.
World
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Russia's Defense Ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged assaults on Russian territory.
Coronavirus
Omicron subvariant dominates low COVID levels in Minnesota
Coronavirus levels in Twin Cities wastewater continue to increase, with the BA.2 omicron subvariant making up the bulk of what was detected. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively low.
St. Paul
St. Paul school board to vote Tuesday on teachers union contract
The last-minute tentative agreement averted a strike in early March.