Business
Delta Air Lines to strip SkyMiles rewards on basic economy tickets
Beginning next year, the airline will no longer allow basic economy fares to earn points, but it is giving customers a more flexible way to cancel those same cheap tickets.
Randball
The Vikings don't fool me often, but they got me on Thursday
As a veteran of watching this team play, Thursday was a good reminder that anything is possible.
Local
3rd day of testimony begins in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
The prosecution is moving closer to completing its contention that she should be convicted of killing Daunte Wright last spring.
Twins
Twins shuffle coaching assignments, two coaches added to Baldelli's staff
Former Angels catcher Hank Conger and longtime minor-league pitching coach Luis Ramirez have been hired for 2022.
Variety
Minnesota worshipers moved by the story of the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe
The story resonates with many Catholics all over the world, including in the lives of these eight women and their children.