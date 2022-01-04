More from Star Tribune
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway south of the nation's capital that became impassable when tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm.
Sen. Kaine: 'Miserable' commute became a survival project
Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday's snowstorm, eager to negotiate voting rights legislation and preside over the Senate Tuesday morning.
Morning forecast: Quiet, warmer, high 32; snow tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 4
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) of snow ringed the area around Washington.
Fleeting Thaw Today Followed By Wednesday Snow and Another Arctic Smack
The much-heralded January Thaw arrives today, but it won't stick around very long. Another polar punch arrives Wednesday and temperatures hold below zero Thursday and much of Friday before some recovery. Get ready for another temperature roller coaster ride over the next 2 weeks.