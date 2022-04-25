More from Star Tribune
Nation
Fire crews prepare for dry thunderstorms, erratic winds
From the Southwestern U.S. to the southern High Plains, forecasters are warning that more strong winds and low humidity will challenge fire crews over the coming days.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 49, mix of sun and clouds
Temperatures will remain below average, with a chance of more rain starting Thursday.
World
Operator of sunken Japanese tour boat had previous accidents
The head of the company that operated a tourist boat that sank off northern Japan with 26 people aboard said Wednesday he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather, as officials investigated previous accidents involving the company.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 27
World
Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire
Acrid smoke hung over New Delhi for a second day on Wednesday after a massive landfill caught fire during a scorching heat wave, forcing informal waste workers to endure hazardous conditions.