World
Flooding death toll in Turkey climbs to 70; dozens missing
Rescuers recovered more bodies Monday from the severe flooding that devastated a Black Sea town in northern Turkey last week, bringing the death toll to 70, officials said.
World
Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti
Under Haiti's burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport's tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
Business
Official: China's growth likely to slow due to virus, floods
China's economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July.
Business
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
U.S. officials on Monday are expected to declare the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Why Haiti is prone to devastating earthquakes
Earthquakes have been wreaking havoc in Haiti since at least the 18th century, when the city of Port-au-Prince was destroyed twice in 19 years. Saturday's powerful quake killed hundreds and injured thousands more. Eleven years earlier a temblor killed tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands.