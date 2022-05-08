More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Future of Maplewood's Ponds golf course in limbo after Ramsey County offers to sell
City leaders say they don't have the money to purchase the 88-acre Ponds at Battle Creek course.
New Dream Court in Minneapolis
The NCAA, in partnership with the Nancy Lieberman Charities, the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee and Sport Court, unveiled a new Dream Court at Hall STEM Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., on Monday, May 9, 2022.. The beneficiaries of this new outdoor playing surface are the students of Hall STEM Academy in North Minneapolis.
St. Cloud
Judge vacates Stearns Co. man's conviction for fatally shaking infant
The judge ordered a new trial.
Business
Harvey Mackay: Networking continues to be critical to business success
Now that people can attend more events safely, start looking at your family, professional associations, hobby groups and more for networking opportunities.
Local
Driver, 91, dies from 2-vehicle crash outside Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center
The woman died about a week later.