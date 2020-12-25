" … and lo the star, which they saw in the East, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy …"

Once again, we can look to the children for hope today. In their eyes, the light of Christmas should be as bright as ever. Even in the darkness of 2020, look for the light.

For the children's sake, let's make this Christmas Day as close to normal as possible, even as our thoughts are elsewhere. With those suffering from disease, hardship and loneliness. With those risking their own health to care for the sick. With those lost to a deadly virus.

There will be empty seats at the table this year. Missing husbands and wives, grandmothers and grandfathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. Some will be back next Christmas, others will be with us again only in spirit.

May they never be forgotten.

Many of us will miss our packed churches, the altars filled with poinsettias, the candles all lit, and the choirs at their best. Our priests and pastors will still be with us — virtually, for the most part. We may still hear their healing prayers and reassuring sermons. But we won't be together, and it won't be the same.

In too many homes, there will be fewer gifts and more worry. When will they work again? Will they stay healthy? Will the food shelves be restocked? About 8 million more have fallen into poverty since May.

The ranks of the homeless are growing, too. As the weather gets colder, they search for shelter, unwelcome by neighbors who would rather look the other way. Over and over, those without homes are told to pack up their tents and move along. But where will they go?

" 'At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge,' said the

gentleman, taking up a pen, 'it is more than usually desirable that

we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute,

who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want

of common necessaries; hundreds of thousands are in want of common

comforts, sir.

" 'Are there no prisons?' asked Scrooge."

After the many tragedies of the past year, many people of color are feeling their own unique pain. Disproportionately victimized, disproportionately poor, and disproportionately harmed by the virus.

COVID-19 threatens us all, though, and vaccines are the greatest gift science can deliver, even if most of us will wait months for our shots. Be patient. Keep your distance. Wear a mask not as political statement, but as a sign that you care for yourself, your loved ones and those around you.

If this is the year for a simpler Christmas, embrace it. Take a walk. Breathe in the fresh, cold air. Enjoy the lights your neighbors risked life and limb to hang. Say a prayer for the less fortunate. Make a donation. Sing carols with your family, even if it requires Zoom.

There's still magic on Christmas. There's the gift of hope.

If you're lucky, you'll see joy in the eyes of children today. If you're alone or far from family and friends, look to the sky as darkness falls on a Christmas like no other. Find a star. Wish for more light in the days ahead.

" … and on earth peace, good will toward men."