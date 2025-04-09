Even in Alabama, some Republicans worry about Trump's sweeping agenda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On a day when stock markets around the world dropped precipitously, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl led a celebration of the president whose global tariffs sparked the sell-off.
With no mention of the Wall Street roller coaster and global economic uncertainty, Wahl declared his state GOP's ''Trump Victory Dinner'' — and the broader national moment — a triumph. And for anyone who rejects President Donald Trump, his agenda and the ''America First'' army that backs it all, Wahl had an offer: ''The Alabama Republican Party will buy them a plane ticket to any country in the world they want to go to.''
Wahl's audience — an assembly of lobbyists and donors, state lawmakers, local party officials and grassroots activists — laughed, applauded and sometimes roared throughout last week's gala in downtown Birmingham, the rare Democratic stronghold in one of the nation's most Republican states. The president's son Donald Trump Jr. elicited perhaps the most enthusiasm with an unapologetically partisan pitch, even repeating the lie that his father won the 2020 election over Democrat Joe Biden.
Yet beyond the cheerleading, there were signs of a more cautious optimism and some worried whispers over Trump's sweeping tariffs, the particulars of his deportation policy and the aggressive slashing by his Department of Government Efficiency.
That doesn't mean Trump or Republicans are in danger of losing their grip in Alabama, where the GOP holds all statewide offices, dominates the Legislature and has won every presidential electoral vote since 1980. But it's a notable wrinkle in a place where there's long been tension between relying on the federal government for funding and jobs, and an embrace of the kind of anti-Washington, anti-establishment populism that has twice propelled Trump to the Oval Office. And any cracks for Trump in Alabama — where he got 65% of the vote in 2024 — could portend trouble elsewhere, as the effects of a seismic shift in U.S. policy reach across the economy and society.
''There are some concerns, some conversations,'' said John Merrill, a former secretary of state, over just what Trump's agenda will mean on the ground. Alabama, he acknowledged, has ''been a net recipient'' of the very federal government and economic model Trump is upending, meaning it receives more money back from Washington than its taxpayers send the federal government.
''It's a big risk,'' said Merrill, who sported a Trump 45-47 pin on his lapel, a nod to the president's two terms.
Federal funding is a lifeblood in Alabama