Even Flow: Arozarena and the Mariners beat the Padres 6-1 to sweep opening series of the Vedder Cup

The Mariners homered six times and outscored the Padres 15-3 in the three-game series. If needed, run differential will be the first tiebreaker in the Vedder Cup, named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities. The two teams, who share a spring training complex, formalized the competition in March. The winner gets a trophy featuring a guitar provided by Vedder, who was born in a Chicago suburb and is a Cubs fan. The teams play again Aug. 25-27 in Seattle.