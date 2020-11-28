SAN ANTONIO — Travis Evee had 24 points as Rice routed NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Saturday.
Evee made 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Payton Moore had 14 points for Rice (2-0). Chris Mullins added 14 points. Max Fiedler had 14 points.
It was the first time this season Rice scored at least 100 points.
Ethan White had 12 points for the Saints. Jordan Embry added 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Thomas throws for 4 TDs, App State downs Troy, 47-10
Zac Thomas passed for 279 yards and matched his career high with four touchdown passes as Appalachian State defeated Troy 47-10 on Saturday, rebounding from a loss at No. 16 Coastal Carolina.
Gophers
Coastal Carolina beats North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68
Deanthony Tipler had 28 points as Coastal Carolina rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68 in its season opener on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added 21 points for the Chanticleers, while Tyrik Dixon chipped in 20.
Sports
The Latest: Wake Forest pausing football activities
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Wake Forest is pausing all football team activities until at least Wednesday…
Gophers
No. 16 Coastal Carolina tops Texas State, wins Sun Belt East
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was apprehensive because he is aware that when it rains, it pours.
Gophers
Rodgers-led Kennesaw St. beats Toccoa Falls 106-44
Spencer Rodgers had a career-high 21 points as Kennesaw State routed NCCAA-member Toccoa Falls 106-44 on Saturday.