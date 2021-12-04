NORMAL, Ill. — Ken Evans Jr. tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chance Moore came off the bench to score 13 to guide Jackson State to a 61-55 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.
Jonas James III added 11 points for the Tigers (2-6). Jayveous McKinnis had seven boards and blocked four shots.
Antonio Reeves had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Sy Chatman also had four blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title
Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation's top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.
Sports
W. Carolina gets bench support in 78-73 win over SC Upstate
Nicholas Robinson scored 14 points and Travion McCray scored 12 and distributed eight assists and Western Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate 78-73 on Saturday.
Sports
Morikawa pulls away in Bahamas, takes big step toward No. 1
Tiger Woods joined the broadcast booth for his Hero World Challenge, and what he saw from Collin Morikawa must have looked familiar.
Sports
No. 4 Baylor dominates Arkansas-Pine Bluff for 99-54 win
LJ Cryer and the fourth-ranked Baylor Bears were ready to get back to playing together, a week after getting home from winning a title in the Bahamas.
Sports
Utah St routs No. 19 San Diego St 46-13, wins Mountain West
Less than a year after coach Blake Anderson and several players uprooted their lives and moved across the country to team up at Utah State, they triumphantly raised their new school's first Mountain West Conference trophy.