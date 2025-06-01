Sports

Evan Siary strikes out 9 in 6 innings and Mississippi State ends Northeastern's season 3-2

June 1, 2025 at 8:24PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Evan Siary struck out nine in six innings, Mississippi State recorded the final out on a failed steal attempt, and the Bulldogs advanced to the final round of the Tallahassee Regional with a 3-2 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

With two outs and the tying run at first, pinch runner Carter Bentley was tagged out by second baseman Gatlin Sanders on a throw from catcher Joe Powell and a review confirmed the call on the field.

Mississippi State (36-22) will play No. 9 national seed Florida State on Sunday night and would have to win that game and beat the Seminoles again Monday to reach super regionals.

Northeastern (49-11) had its season come to an end after another loss to the Bulldogs, who snapped the Huskies' 27-game win streak in the opening game.

Siary (3-1) retired the first 13 batters, with five strikeouts. Stone Simmons earned his third save of the season after 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Simmons struck out Cam Maldonado looking with the bases loaded in the seventh to get out of a jam.

Hunter Hines opened the scoring for Mississippi State with a shot off the left-field wall to score one on a double and he added a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Gehrig Frei went 3 for 4.

Northeastern coach Mike Glavine was ejected in the bottom of the eighth when Mississippi State had runners on the corners with no outs.

