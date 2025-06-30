Evan Bush secures Columbus' first clean sheet since March and the Crew beat the Union 1-0

Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mohamed Farsi scored in first-half stoppage time, Evan Bush secured Columbus' first clean sheet since March, and the Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Columbus (10-3-7), which is unbeaten in four straight games, had gone 14 matches since its last clean sheet on March 22 against New York City FC.

Philadelphia (12-4-4) had its club-record 11-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

On the lone goal, Lassi Lappalainen ran down the left sideline for a through ball and fed it across the goal for Farsi's one-touch finish at the far post.

Philadelphia had several good scoring chances, the last when Kai Wagner's free kick found the head of Jesús Bueno but it went just wide in second-half stoppage time.

It was a physical start to the match with Alejandro Bedoya earning a yellow card 10 seconds into the game. The game was also delayed at halftime due to weather.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake returned for Philadelphia after missing significant time due to an injury and international duty with Jamaica.

