Eva Mendes and Kate McKinnon will be among guests this fall at 92nd Street Y in Manhattan

Kate McKinnon, Malcolm Gladwell and Eva Mendes will be among the featured speakers this fall at the 92nd Street Y i n Manhattan, a leading venue for arts events.
By Associated Press
McKinnon will be promoting her expansively titled children's story, ''The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science," and Gladwell his new book, ''Revenge of the Tipping Point." Mendes will discuss her picture book, ''Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries,'' a family-friendly version of life with the two children she has with husband Ryan Gosling.
Other guests at the Y will include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose ''True Gretch'' came out this summer; Josh Brolin, who has written the memoir ''From Under the Truck"; and designer Bob Mackie, who will be discussing a documentary about him, ''Naked Illusion."
