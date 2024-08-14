Eva Mendes and Kate McKinnon will be among guests this fall at 92nd Street Y in Manhattan

McKinnon will be promoting her expansively titled children's story, ''The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science," and Gladwell his new book, ''Revenge of the Tipping Point." Mendes will discuss her picture book, ''Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries,'' a family-friendly version of life with the two children she has with husband Ryan Gosling.