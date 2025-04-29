EU's top court orders end to Malta's 'golden passport' program

BRUSSELS — The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Malta to close its ''golden passport'' program, long criticized by anti-corruption advocates and EU officials for facilitating white collar crime and sanctions evasion.
The court said the program, which allows wealthy people to buy citizenship, broke EU law even after the Mediterranean island country made reforms.
The program ''amounts to the commercialization of the grant of the nationality of a member state and by extension that of union citizenship,'' a judge at the court in Luxembourg said.
Malta, one of the last member states to have such a program, ''failed to fulfill its obligations'' to the European Union, the judge said.
The government of Malta said in a statement that it would respect the court's decision while examining the ruling's ''legal implications." It defended the scheme, saying it has brought 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to the island nation since 2015.
The ruling of the EU's top court was welcomed by transparency advocates but criticized by Maltese politicians.
Joseph Muscat, the former Prime Minister who ushered in the program, posted on Facebook that the ruling was ''politically motivated'' and that Malta's scheme should be reformed rather than scrapped.
Before the ruling yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela told local newspaper the Times of Malta that the scheme was safe and beneficial.