ATHENS, Greece — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.
The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.
They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women's rights in Iran.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Norway's climate and environment minister said people are "frustrated" by the lack of progress.
World
Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal
A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution.
World
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia's war on Ukraine.
World
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party.
World
Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march
Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.