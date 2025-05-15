Eurovision favorites KAJ fly the flag for Sweden and make saunas all the rage at the contest

BASEL, Switzerland — There's one word you hear more than any other in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest: Sauna.
The northern Swiss city isn't known as an epicenter of steamy wood-cabin relaxation, but the small municipality of Vora in Finland is, and three local performers have made saunas synonymous with this year's Eurovision.
KAJ — pronounced ''kai'' and named for the members' initials — is bookies' favorite to win the pan-continental music contest this week with ''Bara Bada Bastu,'' an ode to steam and heat whose title translates roughly as ''just take a sauna.''
KAJ is representing Sweden, but the band members come from neighboring Finland, a country of 5.5 million people and 3.3 million saunas, where they are part of the Swedish-speaking minority.
At Eurovision, the trio perform on a set styled like a rustic cabin in the woods, backed by dancers dressed as lumberjacks or in big white towels. The song has an infectiously catchy chorus, a memorable dance routine and a one-word invocation to ''sauna!'' that is shouted at KAJ wherever they go.
If they are sick of it, it doesn't show.
''The Eurovision bubble is a great bubble to be in,'' Jakob Norrgård told The Associated Press on Thursday. He's the J in KAJ, alongside fellow band members Kevin Holmström and Axel Åhman.
Norrgård said that he expected Eurovision to be a welcoming environment, ''but not this friendly. This is a bit over the top.''