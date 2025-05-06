Europe's human rights watchdog urges Greece to end summary deportation of migrants

ATHENS, Greece — Greece was urged Tuesday to implement stronger legal safeguards at its borders and adopt a ''zero-tolerance approach to summary returns" as reports of illegal deportations of migrants continue despite mounting international criticism.
Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, issued the recommendations following a visit to Greece in February.
''The commissioner is concerned about the allegations received during his visit regarding persistent practices of summary returns — also referred to as ‘pushbacks' or ‘informal forced returns' — at both land and maritime borders,'' the Council of Europe memorandum said.
''Returning people without carrying out an individual identification procedure prevents member states from establishing whether they may be sending them back to human rights abuses,'' it added.
It said O'Flaherty noted that the number of allegations had dropped in recent months.
Athens has consistently denied the pushback allegations, maintaining that its border control measures comply with international law.
In a written response to the commissioner, the Greek Police said its officers are involved only in the ''lawful prevention of illegal border crossings while migrants are still in Turkish territory and have not yet reached Greece.''
The pushback allegations gained legal significance after the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Greece in January, finding that Athens had violated European human rights conventions by systematically expelling migrants without due process.