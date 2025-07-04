Europe's human rights watchdog concerned over use of force against Serbia anti-corruption protesters

BELGRADE, Serbia — Europe's human rights watchdog Friday expressed concern that Serbian authorities were using excessive force and arbitrary detentions to break up street protests against the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic.
Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, said in a statement that ''freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are key human rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights and it is Serbia's duty to guarantee them."
''I am concerned about the current human rights situation in Serbia, where, despite the assurances I received from the authorities during my visit in April, excessive use of force is being applied to curb demonstrations,'' O'Flaherty said.
Serbian riot police have detained scores of demonstrators since a massive rally last weekend, including university students, their professors and others who have been blocking traffic throughout the country demanding an early parliamentary election.
Tensions have soared since the rally Saturday by tens of thousands of people in Belgrade which ended with clashes between riot police and groups of protesters. Monthslong demonstrations previously had been largely calm.
Police also intervened Friday to clear traffic blockades in Belgrade, briefly detaining a number of protesters.
University students behind the protests have said police have injured many peaceful demonstrators in the past days. Witnesses told local media that riot police beat up protesters with batons and shields and that four students were hospitalized early Thursday, including one with a broken clavicle.
Police have denied the use of excessive force, warning that traffic blockades are illegal. Vucic has described ongoing protests as ''terror'' and an attempt to bring down the state.