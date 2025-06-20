Europeans see a 'window of opportunity' for diplomacy as they meet Iran's top diplomat

GENEVA — Iran's foreign minister plans to meet in Geneva on Friday with leading European counterparts, who hope to open a window for a diplomatic solution to the week-old military conflict that has seen Israeli airstrikes target Iranian nuclear and military sites and Tehran firing back.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who will meet Iran's Abbas Araghchi together with his French and German counterparts and the European Union's foreign policy chief, said that ''a window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.''
The talks will be the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the start of the conflict.
Lammy is traveling to Geneva after meeting in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.
Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach of all but America's ''bunker-buster'' bombs. He said Wednesday that he'll decide within two weeks whether the U.S. military will get directly involved in the war given the ''substantial chance'' for renewed negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.
''Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,'' Lammy said.
Israel says it launched its airstrike campaign last week to stop Iran from getting closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon. Iran and the United States had been negotiating over the possibility of a new diplomatic deal over Tehran's program, though Trump has said Israel's campaign came after a 60-day window he set for the talks.
Iran's supreme leader rejectedU.S. calls for surrender Wednesday and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause ''irreparable damage to them.''