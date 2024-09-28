Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch a new initiative for an independent Palestinian state

Norway is the guarantor of the 1993 Oslo Accords, hailed as a breakthrough in the decades-long conflict between Arabs and Jews, which created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian Authority. Eide said more than 30 years later, Israel's ''occupation'' is continuing, and there there are no negotiations leading to a final settlement and an independent Palestinian state — which led to Norway's decision in May to recognize a Palestinian state.