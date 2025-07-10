Wires

European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament

European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.

The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 10:07AM

BRUSSELS — European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament

European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.

Wires

Human rights court rules Caster Semenya did not get a fair hearing in Switzerland over track's sex eligibility rules

Wires

A Bangladesh tribunal has indicted ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the deaths of protesters