BRUSSELS — European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.
The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 10:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament.