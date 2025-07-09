DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis.
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis.
The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 3:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis
European Union naval force says 6 crew recovered and 19 missing from the ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen's Houthis.