Wires

European spacecraft launches to a harmless asteroid that NASA deliberately crashed into in previous save-the-Earth test

European spacecraft launches to a harmless asteroid that NASA deliberately crashed into in previous save-the-Earth test.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 2:53PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — European spacecraft launches to a harmless asteroid that NASA deliberately crashed into in previous save-the-Earth test.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case.

Wires

Cissy Houston, Grammy winner and mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Wires

Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes