European far right celebrates Austrian election win. But Austria's political future is uncertain

The Freedom Party ''will become a role model for Le Pen and others who also want to win elections and claim leadership in their respective countries,'' said Paul Schmidt, secretary general of the Austrian Society for European Politics, a think tank. And the stronger the European far-right alliance gets, the more it "will be able to influence priorities on a European level, including on migration, climate and Ukraine,'' he said. Schmidt characterized the Freedom Party as more radical than parties such as Le Pen's National Rally.