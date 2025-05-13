European economist says Russia's economy is strained due to the Ukraine war and sanctions

BRUSSELS — Russia's economy is under growing strain as its invasion of Ukraine drags on and Western sanctions are undermining President Vladimir Putin's ability to sustain his war, a leading European economist said after briefing finance ministers on Tuesday.
The economist, Torbjörn Becker, Director of the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics, warned that should Russia prevail, European Union governments would have to spend 2-3 times more than they currently do on defense for several years.
Russia's ''financial system, their macroeconomic performance, is under pressure. It's not in balance. Risks are mounting. But it doesn't mean that we can sit back and relax,'' Becker told reporters at EU headquarters in Brussels.
He spoke after briefing the bloc's finance ministers to help provide a picture of ''the actual condition of Russia's economy, which significantly contrasts with the narrative promoted by Russian propaganda,'' the EU's Polish presidency said.
It said that discussion would help ''us to better shape punitive, financial and economic sanctions against Russia.''
Becker said Russia's economy only accounts for about 12% of the economies of the world's biggest trading bloc. He underlined that it is highly dependent on oil and natural gas revenue, and on imports of high-tech equipment to sustain the war effort.
Still, Russia's economy has outperformed predictions. High defense spending has propelled growth and kept unemployment low despite fueling inflation. At the same time, wages have gone up to keep pace with inflation, leaving many workers better off.
Large recruiting bonuses for military enlistees and death benefits for those killed in Ukraine have also put more income into the country's poorer regions.