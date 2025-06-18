WASHINGTON — European diplomats to hold talks with Iranian officials as US weighs strikes on Iran's nuclear program, AP source says.
European diplomats to hold talks with Iranian officials as US weighs strikes on Iran's nuclear program, AP source says
European diplomats to hold talks with Iranian officials as US weighs strikes on Iran's nuclear program, AP source says.
The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 9:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Buss family to sell controlling stake of Los Angeles Lakers with franchise valuation of $10 billion, AP source says
The Buss family to sell controlling stake of Los Angeles Lakers with franchise valuation of $10 billion, AP source says.