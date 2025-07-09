European court finds Russian responsible for international law violations. Here's the key takeaways

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Europe's top human rights court delivered damning judgments on Wednesday against Russia, finding Moscow responsible for widespread violations of international law in Ukraine and the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.
Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued judgements in four cases brought by Kyiv and the Netherlands accusing Moscow of atrocities in Ukraine dating back more than a decade.
They include the murder, torture, rape, and destruction of civilian infrastructure and kidnapping of Ukrainian children.
Key decisions
It's the first time an international court has concluded there have been widespread human rights abuses by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The 501-page ruling by the Strasbourg court combined four complaints — three stemming from the separatist conflict that broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and one linked to alleged violations of international law following the invasion.
In all four cases, the court's 17 judges unanimously found Russian forces breached international humanitarian law.
Downing of flight MH17