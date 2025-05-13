European Council president says Serbia's leader has vowed to stay on the EU path despite Russia trip

BELGRADE, Serbia — European Council President António Costa on Tuesday criticized Serbia populist president's trip to Russia's Victory Day ceremonies last week, but said that he received assurances that the troubled Balkan nation nonetheless will remain on the path toward European Union accession.
Costa said in Belgrade — at the start of his tour of six Western Balkan membership hopefuls — that ''a lot of people asked me not to come'' to Serbia. But he said that he decided to come, and that he wanted to ''clarify'' President Aleksandar Vucic's visit to Moscow last week.
Vucic, Costa said, ''explained to me it was a moment to celebrate an event from the past."
''We cannot rewrite the history, and (we) fully understand that Serbia celebrates (its) liberation'' by Soviet troops, Costa said, before referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. ''But we cannot celebrate the liberation 80 years ago and don't condemn an invasion of another country today.''
Now, Costa said, ''we can reaffirm, and it's important to hear from him (Vucic) to publicly reaffirm, that he is fully committed with the European Union and with the accession path.''
Vucic, a former extreme nationalist criticized at home and abroad over alleged increasingly authoritarian ways, has maintained close relations with both Russia and China while formally saying that he wants Serbia to join the EU.
Vucic has said his decision to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's military parade marking the World War II victory over Nazi Germany, was part of efforts to maintain ''traditional friendships'' — Russia is a fellow Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation —while seeking EU entry.
Serbia, which relies almost fully on Russia for energy, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and hasn't supported most EU statements condemning the aggression. Belgrade instead has backed a U.N. resolution criticizing Russia's attack.