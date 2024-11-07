European climate agency says this will likely be the hottest year on record -- again

News of a likely second year of record heat comes a day after Republican Donald Trump, who has called climate change a ''hoax'' and promised to boost oil drilling and production, was reelected to the presidency. It also comes days before the next U.N. climate conference, called COP29, is set to begin in Azerbaijan. Talks are expected to focus on how to generate trillions of dollars to help the world transition to clean energes like wind and solar, and thus avoid continued warming.