BONN, Germany — European climate agency says this summer was Earth's hottest on record.
European climate agency says this summer was Earth's hottest on record
European climate agency says this summer was Earth's hottest on record.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 6, 2024 at 2:04AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say.