CHICAGO — European climate agency says 2024 will very likely be hottest year on record, driven by the burning of fossil fuels.
European climate agency says 2024 will very likely be hottest year on record, driven by the burning of fossil fuels
European climate agency says 2024 will very likely be hottest year on record, driven by the burning of fossil fuels.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 3:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.