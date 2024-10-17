European Central Bank poised to cut rates again as inflation drops below target

Inflation has been falling by more than anticipated — in September, it was down at 1.8%, the first time it has been below the ECB's target of 2% in more than three years — and analysts think the bank will lower rates in December, too. Mounting evidence that the eurozone is barely growing — just 0.3% in the second-quarter — has only accentuated the view that ECB President Christine Lagarde will not seek to dislodge that expectation.