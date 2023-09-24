CASARES, Spain — Europe retained the Solheim Cup by guaranteeing at least a tie with the United States on Sunday.
The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women's golf.
Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the European team, came up with two superb approach shots on the final holes and made the putt that secured the clinching point for Europe.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
