Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals

BERN, Switzerland — Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 and sweep through Group B at the Women's European Championship on Friday.
Italy lost but also advanced to the quarterfinals.
Italy had the audacity to take a 10th-minute lead against the 2023 World Cup champion on defender Elisabetta Oliviero's shot, soon after captain Elena Linari struck the crossbar with a header.
Spain leveled within four minutes, led from the 49th, and added Esther González's tournament-leading fourth goal in stoppage time.
Still, Spain had enough problems in defense handling the Italians, who had 13 attempts on goal, to give host Switzerland some hope for their quarterfinal in one week.
Italy finished runner-up to Spain in the group because Portugal, which was third in the standings at the start of play, lost to Belgium 2-1 when needing a lopsided win.
Norway awaits Italy in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday in Geneva, and it will be Spain-Switzerland two days later in Bern.
Spain's first two goals were created by the skipping feet and dribbling runs of winger Athenea del Castillo.