Sports

Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals

Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 and sweep through Group B at the Women's European Championship on Friday.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 9:25PM

BERN, Switzerland — Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 and sweep through Group B at the Women's European Championship on Friday.

Italy lost but also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Italy had the audacity to take a 10th-minute lead against the 2023 World Cup champion on defender Elisabetta Oliviero's shot, soon after captain Elena Linari struck the crossbar with a header.

Spain leveled within four minutes, led from the 49th, and added Esther González's tournament-leading fourth goal in stoppage time.

Still, Spain had enough problems in defense handling the Italians, who had 13 attempts on goal, to give host Switzerland some hope for their quarterfinal in one week.

Italy finished runner-up to Spain in the group because Portugal, which was third in the standings at the start of play, lost to Belgium 2-1 when needing a lopsided win.

Norway awaits Italy in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday in Geneva, and it will be Spain-Switzerland two days later in Bern.

Spain's first two goals were created by the skipping feet and dribbling runs of winger Athenea del Castillo.

She leveled in the 14th, finishing a move she started with a right-foot shot curled into the top corner.

After Del Castillo's driving run across the face of the Italian defense in the 49th, the ball sat up for Patri Guijarro to snap a shot low into the bottom corner.

Spain gave a first start at Euro 2025 to Aitana Bonmatí, two weeks since the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was hospitalized by viral meningitis.

By scoring three goals on Friday, after a 5-0 win against Portugal and 6-2 against Belgium, Spain tied England's tournament record of 14 in a group set at Euro 2022. England went on to win the title.

Spain changes

Spain rested some regular starters ahead of the quarterfinals including both defenders who are one yellow card away from a suspension, Laia Aleixandri and Ona Batlle.

Teenage star Vicky López, González and Clàudia Pina also were rested, making space for Bonmatí to get more game time before the knockout stage.

Spain trails

Spain gifted Italy its short-lived lead when a heavy touch by forward Mariona Caldentey in her own penalty area simply teed up the ball for Oliviero.

The Italian right back had time and space to pick her spot for a shot that beat goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares.

Spain was level within four minutes. Alexia Putellas' third assist — tying the tournament lead — was a smart back-heel flick returning the ball into the path of hard-running del Castillo.

Spain might have fallen behind again before halftime but a likely penalty award for handball by captain Irene Paredes was not given. A two-minute VAR review spotted an earlier offside in the Italy play.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wrexham opens its Down Under tour with a win but without Hollywood owners

Wrexham opened a three-match tour of Australia and New Zealand on Friday in the absence of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Sports

Carlos Santana homers to help the Guardians top the White Sox 4-2 in doubleheader opener

Sports

Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals