Euro 2025: Portugal stays alive after 89th-minute goal in draw with Italy

GENEVA — Portugal desperately pressed Italy to find a goal to stay alive at the Women's European Championship and finally got it in the 89th minute from Diana Gomes to secure a 1-1 draw.
The result on Monday sent Spain into the quarterfinals from Group B after its earlier 6-2 rout of Belgium which was eliminated from contention.
Italy was minutes from joining Spain in the quarterfinals with a lead taken in the 70th on captain Cristiana Girelli's high-class curling shot from 20 meters.
''The mood of the team is strong, we're not devastated,'' said Girelli, describing her 59th international goal as one of her best. ''It would have been great to win in this way.''
Only when Portugal was heading to an early exit did its attacks start to fire. Diana Silva's 80th-minute goal was ruled out for an offside spotted after a two-minute video review.
Then Portugal was denied by the crossbar in the 89th when Carole Costa's firm header rebounded. But the ball was recycled down the left flank and Gomes met a low cross with a looping shot that eluded Laura Giuliani's dive.
''There was a great emotional reaction from them,'' Italy coach Andrea Soncin said of the Portugal fightback.
Italy still in control