Euro 2025 pits celebrated soccer couple Harder and Eriksson as opponents in Denmark-Sweden game

GENEVA — It is rare in top-level soccer for a player to be tasked with marking their life partner who is also the opponent's star striker.
Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson's job Friday is stopping the threat of Denmark captain Pernille Harder in their opening game at the Women's European Championship.
They have been a couple for 11 years whose influence and inspiration goes beyond sports, since a photograph went viral of their kiss after a game at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Ahead of their Euro 2025 game in Geneva, the previous clash for the pair — each with more than 100 national-team appearances — was a celebrated victory for Eriksson in February.
Showing no personal favors as Sweden captain that evening, Eriksson's tough challenges late in a Nations League game left their mark. Harder had treatment for an injured side then got Eriksson's elbow in her face when they wrestled at a corner near the end of Sweden's 2-1 win.
Harder smiled ruefully after that foul was judged and seemed content last month that Eriksson was suspended for the return game when finishing top of the group was at stake.
''As a football player, it's nice that Magda won't play. But also to avoid these duels between us,'' the Denmark captain said ahead of her team losing 6-1.
A running joke this year has been that the loser must do the washing up at their home, and a Swedish fan's banner in Solna four weeks ago read: ''Pernille tar disken'' (Pernille does the dishes).