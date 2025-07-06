Euro 2025: Host Switzerland's late goals secure 2-0 win over Iceland

BERN, Switzerland — Host nation Switzerland put its Women's European Championship campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Iceland on Sunday, eliminating its opponents in the process.
Géraldine Reuteler netted with 14 minutes remaining as the Stadion Wankdorf erupted in celebration in a sea of red, and Alayah Pilgrim sealed the result in the final minute.
It will now be all to play for on Thursday when Switzerland meets Finland in their final group match, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Both teams are level on three points — three points behind Norway, which beat Finland 2-1 earlier and has now advanced to the knockout stage as Group A champion.
Iceland has zero points and is out of the tournament regardless of what happens in its final match against Norway.
In contrast to when the teams played the opening matches last Wednesday, when Switzerland was engulfed by a heat wave, it was raining for most of the match in Bern.
Iceland almost scored in the opening minute but Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir volleyed off the crossbar.
Switzerland thought it had taken the lead on the half-hour mark. A corner was whipped in and Svenja Fölmli's header was inadvertently nodded into the net by Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir.
Swiss fans celebrated but it was ruled out after a review on the pitchside monitor for a foul by Fölmli in the buildup.