Euro 2025: Cascarino shines in France's big win to eliminate the Netherlands and top tough group

BASEL, Switzerland — Inspired by Delphine Cascarino's stunning six-minute spell in the second half, France surged past the Netherlands 5-2 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship.
France's third straight win ensured it won Group D, ahead of England, which routed Wales 6-1 to finish runner-up.
The French would have been eliminated by a three-goal loss and, when the Netherlands led 2-1 at one stage, rued a bad miss by Cascarino shooting over an unguarded goal.
But the San Diego Wave winger responded with a devastating burst of running and shooting to settle the game.
Cascarino said she had been ''really frustrated in the first half because I barely touched the ball. So I was determined to do much better in the second half.''
Game changer
First, Cascarino stole the ball from the Dutch at halfway and ran directly at the defense to set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto for a neat finish in the 61st.
Cascarino was even better three minutes later, taking a high ball 50 meters (yards) from goal and dribbling directly at goal to unleash a rising shot from outside the penalty area.