Eugenio Suárez's 3rd grand slam of the season lifts D-backs over Mariners 5-2 for 3-game sweep

PHOENIX — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks swept a three-game series from the Seattle Mariners with a 5-2 win on Wednesday.
Arizona trailed 2-0 after five innings but scored five runs in the sixth for a second straight game to take control.
Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte led off the sixth with back-to-back singles, Josh Naylor walked with one out and then Suárez launched a slider 410 feet off Bryan Woo (5-4) into the left-center seats to give the D-backs a 4-2 lead.
It was Suárez's third grand slam of the season. Pavin Smith added a solo homer later in the inning for a 5-2 advantage.
Rodriguez (2-3) matched his second-longest outing of the season, giving up two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander came into the game with a 6.70 ERA, but navigated the Mariners' lineup without much trouble, surrendering six hits and a walk while striking out five.
Woo gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.
Seattle's Julio Rodríguez had three hits and Donovan Solano hit a solo homer.
Arizona improved to 34-34 for the season and will try to go over .500 for the first time since May 23 when they host the Padres on Friday. The Mariners dropped to 33-34.