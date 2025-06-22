Eugenio Suárez homers again in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 victory over the Rockies

DENVER — Eugenio Suárez and Geraldo Perdomo homered, Ketel Marte went 4 for 4 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Saturday night in hot conditions for their third straight victory.
The Rockies said the first-pitch temperature of 98 degrees was highest for a major league game this season.
A night after homering twice to reach 300 in his career in a 14-8 victory, Suárez hit his 25th homer of the season — a solo shot in the third for a 3-2 lead — to tie Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead and push his major league-leading RBI total to 67.
The slugger has homered in three straight games. He had a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in the first.
Marte led off the fifth with a single off reliever Jimmy Herget (0-1) and Perdomo followed with his eighth homer to cap the scoring.
Merrill Kelly (7-3) allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits in six innings. He is 9-3 in 17 career starts against Colorado, which has lost three straight.
Ryan Thompson worked out of a jam in the seventh and Jalen Beeks pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Shelby Miller struck out three in the ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.
Marte had a leadoff double for the second straight game and the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs in the first off Rockies rookie Carson Palmquist, but managed only a run onSuárez's sac fly.