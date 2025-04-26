Eubank Jr. beats Benn by unanimous decision in latest chapter of family rivalry

LONDON — In a new chapter of a British boxing family feud, Chris Eubank Jr. earned a unanimous decision over Conor Benn in a middleweight bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
Eubank (35-3) handed Benn (23-1) his first professional loss in a brawl for bragging rights under the lights more than 30 years after their fathers shared the ring in two memorable slugfests.
All three judges scored the non-title fight 116-112 after a spirited 12-round affair in front of 67,484 fans.
''I didn't know he had what he had in him. I underestimated him,'' the 35-year-old Eubank said.
In November 1990, Eubank senior beat Nigel Benn by a ninth-round stoppage in Birmingham to take the WBO middleweight title. The rematch was three years later in front of 45,000 fans at Old Trafford. It ended in a split-decision draw.
Both dads were on hand Saturday. The surprise, though, was Chris Eubank accompanying his son to the ring. Senior called his son's antics at an earlier press conference ''a disgrace,'' and Junior this week said they were not on speaking terms.
''I'm happy to have this man back with me. Onwards and upwards,'' Junior said.
His father added: ''That's my son. That's why I'm here. I was always going to be here.''