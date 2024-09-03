Wires

EU naval mission in the Red Sea says salvagers abandon attempt to tow away burning oil tanker targeted by Yemen rebels

By The Associated Press

September 3, 2024 at 1:45PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — EU naval mission in the Red Sea says salvagers abandon attempt to tow away burning oil tanker targeted by Yemen rebels.

