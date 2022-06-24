BRUSSELS — European Union leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January.
"The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream," said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels. "Now, the dream comes true for Croatia."
Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch.
