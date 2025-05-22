EU foreign policy chief calls on Serbia to make a 'strategic choice' between West and East

BELGRADE, Serbia — The European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday that membership candidate Serbia faces a ''strategic choice'' of direction, just weeks after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic defied EU warnings and attended Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow.
''Serbia faces a strategic, geostrategic choice, where it wants to be," Kaja Kallas said during her visit to Belgrade. ''Serbia's European future depends on the values it chooses to uphold.''
Vucic's appearance in Moscow for the May 9 parade was widely condemned in Brussels, with EU officials warning that such actions seriously jeopardize Serbia's EU path. The officials said it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, considering Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine.
Kallas said that she discussed the visit with Vucic. ''And I expressed my views which are very clear," she said.
''I really don't understand why it is necessary to stand side by side with the person who is conducting this horrible war in Ukraine," she said. "And President Vucic was explaining his side of the story. So, yes, we had a very extensive discussion about this.''
Vucic, a former extreme nationalist criticized at home and abroad over alleged increasingly authoritarian ways, has maintained close relations with both Russia and China while formally saying that he wants Serbia to join the EU.
Vucic has said his decision to attend Putin's military parade, which marked the World War II victory over Nazi Germany, was part of efforts to maintain ''traditional friendships'' — Russia is a fellow Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation — while seeking EU entry.
Serbia, which relies almost fully on Russia for energy, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and hasn't supported most EU statements condemning the aggression.