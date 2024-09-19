WARSAW — EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions of euros in swift aid.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions of euros in swift aid
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions of euros in swift aid.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 5:08PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.