NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Etsy, up $15.46 to $160.55

Consumers appeared to prefer shopping from home instead of heading to stores on Black Friday.

Adobe, up $6.95 to $477.03

Shares of technology companies led the gains in the overall market.

Moderna, up $17.85 to $127.03

The vaccine maker benefitted from a setback for a competitor's COVID-19 vaccine.

National Oilwell Varco, down 45 cents to $13.15

Energy companies slumped after posting solid gains earlier in the week.

MGM Resorts International, up 23 cents to $28.62

Shares of stocks whose performance hinges on the strength of the economy reopening rose.

American Airlines Group, up 4 cents to $14.98

Airlines stocks have jumped as more people are traveling for Thanksgiving week than any week since the pandemic hit.

Comerica, down $1.81 to $51.49

Stocks in the financial services sector were among the market's laggards.

Mesa Air Group, up 44 cents to $6.68

A group led by billionaire investor Ron Burkle reported taking a nearly 8% stake in the owner of Mesa Airlines.